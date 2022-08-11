Pics: Aamir Khan Invited Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh And Family To Watch Laal Singh Chaddha

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone

A special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha was organised by the makers on Thursday night. The film, which released today, features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The screening saw both Aamir and Kareena's families attend the event as well as many Bollywood celebrities. Among them, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone posed for the cameras on the red carpet. Ranveer wore an all-black outfit and Deepika looked stunning in a green pantsuit. Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mom Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani also attended the screening and posed with the couple.



Kareena Kapoor looked gorgeous in a white ethnic outfit at the event and was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan. Aamir Khan's kids - Ira Khan and Junaid Khan - were also at the premiere along with the actor's ex-wife Kiran Rao.



Other celebrities who attended the event were Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin, Mukesh Chhabra, Boney Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Aahana Kumra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Kunal Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Vijay Varma and many more.

After attending the screening, Ranveer Singh shared a picture with Aamir on Instagram and dropped a red heart emoji.



Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan and has been a highly anticipated film of Aamir. The actor was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan in 2018, which did not fare well at the box office. Laal Singh Chaddha, which has been in the works for 15 years, reunites Aamir and Kareena who have worked together in 3 Idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.