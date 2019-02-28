Pic: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrate With Siddharth And Ishita Post Roka

Ishita Kumar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Celebrations with family," Ishita wrote on the photo Priyanka also attended a store launch event in New Delhi Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the roka ceremony of the actress' brother Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar with a close-knit family dinner on Wednesday. On her Instagram story, Ishita shared a picture of the two families seated for dinner, moments before Siddharth popped open a champagne bottle. "Celebrations with family," Ishita wrote on the picture she shared on Thursday. Priyanka Chopra, 36, on Wednesday, shared photos from the roka ceremony of Siddharth and Ishita, who appears to be based out of London. Ishita and Siddharth have been dating for a while now. Siddharth frequently features on her Instagram page. In fact, last year, Ishita also celebrated New Year's with Priyanka, Siddharth and Madhu Chopra.

Here's what Ishita Kumar posted on her Instagram story:

Priyanka is the elder of the two Chopra siblings. Siddharth owns a restaurant in Pune.

On Wednesday, both the families had gathered at the Taj Palace, New Delhi for Siddharth and Ishita's roka. Priyanka posted some photos and wrote: "So proud of my baby brother. Ishita, welcome to the family... You are so beautiful together... I wish you both the best for the future! Happy roka!!"

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra also attended the launch event of Ralph Lauren's first store in New Delhi. Priyanka was dressed in a black maxi from the designer's label for the event. The actress flew to Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Isn't It Romantic?, which released in the US on February 14. It is now streaming on Netflix India. Her next project is Shonali Bose-directed The Sky Is Pink, which Priyanka is co-producing with Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.