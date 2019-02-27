Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Are In Delhi To Attend Her Brother's Roka. See Pics

Priyanka with Siddharth and Madhu Chopra at their Mumbai home. (Image courtesy: Instagtam)

Actress Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth is all set to marry Ishita Kumar, who appears to be based out of London. The 36-year-old actress shared pictures of the couple after their low-key roka ceremony, which was held in the Taj Palace, New Delhi. It was attended only by family members. "So proud of my baby brother. Ishita, welcome to the family... You are so beautiful together... I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!!" Priyanka wrote on Instagram. However, Priyanka did not share photos of herself or her husband Nick Jonas from the ceremony. Priyanka and Nick, who have been married for almost three months, arrived in New Delhi late night on Tuesday.

Here's Priyanka Chopra's post for her brother:

Siddharth Chopra, who owns a pub in Pune, is younger to Priyanka by six years. Siddharth and Ishita have been dating for a while now and she also celebrated New Year's last year with Siddharth, Priyanka and Madhu Chopra. She shared a picture of the group in New York:

Siddharth Chopra frequently features on Ishita's Instagram profile.

Meanwhile, upon her arrival in New Delhi, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself and Nick Jonas and wrote: "Best travel buddy ever... Hello, Delhi... So good to be back." A chunk of Priyanka Chopra's family stays in Delhi and in fact, she had hosted a wedding reception for her family members in the Capital too.

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Isn't It Romantic?, which will stream on Netflix for the Indian audience starting February 28. Her upcoming project is The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. She is co-producing the film with Siddharth Roy Kapur.