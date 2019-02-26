Guess Who Thinks Priyanka Chopra Is A 'Pretty Love'? Nick Jonas' Reported Ex Miley Cyrus

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Oscars after-party (courtesy AFP)

Highlights Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas reportedly dated sometime between 2006-2007 Miley Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth were also at the Oscar party Miley left a comment on a photo of Priyanka posted by Pati Dubroff

Priyanka Chopra set the flashbulbs popping incessantly at the Oscar after-party, hosted by Vanity Fair, in Los Angeles on Sunday night and fans across the world loved her head-turning look for the night. But that's not it. Guess who else loved Priyanka's Oscar after-party look? Well, it's pop sensation Miley Cyrus, who has a brief dating history with Nick Jonas. Pati Prema Dubroff, one of Hollywood's most reputed make-up artists, shared details of Priyanka's subtle-yet-classy look on her Instagram and in one of the photos, Miley wrote: "Pretty! Love." Yup, that's just happened, guys. Priyanka Chopra opted for a bold Elie Saab gown and accessorised with earrings from the studios of Chopard.

Read Miley Cyrus' comment on the Instagram post (Courtesy Instagram)

Miley Cyrus, stunning in a black Saint Laurent ensemble, also checked in to the party with her husband Liam Hemsworth. Apart from Priyanka and Nick, the paparazzi also spotted Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner making a couple entry at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, which was also attended by the likes of Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara and Kendall Jenner.

Now, over a decade ago, reports of Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus' rumoured romance led fans to popularly refer to them as "Niley." The former couple are said to have begun dating after they met a charity event sometime in 2006, when they were just 13, and reportedly broke up after dating for around a year. The Jonas Brothers had also made several collaborations with Miley Cyrus - they had a guest appearance in an episode of Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana in 2007 and the following year, they were part of Miley's 3D concert film Hannah Montana And Miley Cyrus: Best Of Both Worlds Concert.

Post their break-up, Miley Cyrus' 2008 release 7 Things is said to be about Nick Jonas and in the album, the singer can be seen wearing a necklace gifted to her by Nick Jonas. Later in 2012, the Jonas Brothers introduced a new song titled Wedding Bells, which is also often interpreted to be about Miley Cyrus.

Nick Jonas is now married to Priyanka Chopra - they had a destination wedding in Jodhpur in December. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth too had an intimate wedding in December.