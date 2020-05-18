'People Made Fun Of Me': Khushi Kapoor On Not Looking Like Mom Sridevi And Sister Janhvi

Khushi Kapoor with Sridevi and Jahnvi. (courtesy: sridevi.kapoor )

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, poured her heart out in an emotional video, in which she talked about her insecurities and self-esteem issues and the factors that contributed towards them. An Instagram user shared Khushi's "Quarantine Tapes" video on her Instagram profile and it has been trending big time (Khushi has a private account on Instagram). Khushi described herself as a "normal 19-year-old girl" in the beginning of the video. She said she isn't exactly the person that she aspires to be but is "growing." Khushi said, "I don't think I'm the person I want to be yet but I definitely think I'm growing. It's so rewarding to see people show so much appreciation towards me when I have not even done anything to deserve it yet. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this all the more worth it."

Later in the video, Khushi stated that she is "shy and awkward" and that the hate gets to her, especially because she is just 19. She also mentioned that she was often "made fun of" because she didn't look like her mother (Sridevi) and her sister Janhvi Kapoor (who is also a Bollywood actress). Khushi added that it affected her psyche to such an extent that it changed the way she would eat and dress. "People still s**t on me. I'm kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn't really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn't look like my mom and I didn't look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn't the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress," Khushi said in the video.

Adding a dose of positivity to her tape, Khushi said that she learned to love herself over the time. She said at the end of the video, "You just have to learn to be okay with yourself and in your own skin. I think that the way to deal with it is to say f**k it and put yourself out there and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for it."

Khushi's sister Janhvi Kapoor is an actress and she debuted in Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak, which performed fairly well at the box office. Khushi, who reportedly wanted to be a model, is also an aspiring actress. She flew off to New York in September, last year for higher studies.