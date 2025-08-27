Payal Rohatgi Blasts Alia Bhatt After "Privacy" Comments After New Bungalow's Viral Video, Reddit Says "Attention..."

Actor and model Payal Rohatgi has invited the ire of social media, especially Alia Bhatt fans, after she criticised the National Award winner over her comments on the invasion of privacy when the video of her newly built luxurious home went viral on the Internet.

Payal Rohatgi shared snippets of Alia Bhatt's post on her Instagram Stories countering why the Jigra actor is all wrong about privacy matters.

"That does not come under invasion of privacy. Your sexual act with your husband or another man comes under the invasion of privacy," Payal Rohatgi wrote.

In a separate story, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, "@aliaabhatt sharing the location of your house is not INVASION OF PRIVACY. Hope u get basic common sense. Influencers make videos on the streets (PUBLIC), and there are houses in the background. Get yourself security and cameras as you can afford them, but kindly use rationale. This is not history but common sense."

But Redditors were not amused.

One of the users shared Payal Rohatgi's reaction to Alia Bhatt's post on the platform and fellow Redditors had a lot to say about the model who often makes news for her controversial comments.

"Is Payal ok? Does she need help? Aaj kal sab paaglon ko platform mil gaya hai bakwaas karne ke liye (Today, all mad people have a platform to say rubbish)" one commented on the Reddit thread.

Another wrote, "People are saying anything these days to stay relevant, she's such a massive hater".

One said, "I think she just wants people to talk about her or remember she exists cause no one really does".

"Rubbish .... Really dumb Payal or whoever is an attention seeker," wrote another.

Days after the video, which offers the clearest view yet of the property that's reportedly worth Rs 250 crore, went viral, Alia Bhatt issued a stern statement on Instagram asking the media to take all the clips down.

"This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming and photographing someone's personal space without permission is not 'content' - it's a violation. It should never be normalised...

"So here's a humble but firm request - if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos, I urge you to take them down immediately," she wrote on Tuesday.

This is not the first time Alia Bhatt raised her voice against privacy breach. In 2023, the actor called out a media publication for clicking and publishing unauthorised pictures of her while she was at her home. At the time, she was supported by industry colleagues Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and Arjun Kapoor.