Pavitra Punia Announces Engagement With Mystery Man After Breakup With Eijaz Khan: "Made It Official"

Actor Pavitra Punia, best known for TV show such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, on Wednesday announced her engagement to a mystery man.

"Locked in love made it official. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs. ____ #NS," she captioned a series of pictures from the dreamy proposal on a beach on Instagram.

In the first photo, her now-fiance is seen getting down on one knee and proposing to Pavitra with a ring. Other pictures follow the couple embraced in a tight hug after the actor accepts the proposal.

All these photos were clicked in a way so that Pavitra's fiance's face remains hidden.

In a recent interview, the actor spoke about finding "love again". She was previously engaged to actor and fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan. They dated for around three years before calling it quits in 2023.

Pavitra said she would celebrate Diwali with her new partner and his family abroad.

"He is a businessman from the USA, not at all an actor. A wonderful person, and kind. We've been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right," she had said in the interview.

Earlier, the actor had talked about the reason behind her breakup with Eijaz Khan.

"Our thoughts didn't align. You try a lot. People have this doubt, even after three years you get to know that your thinking doesn't match. Why to get into a relationship in which there are bound to be complications. It is better to end it," she had said.

After a very public relationship, Pavitra is trying to keep her new love private, choosing to shield her US-based businessman fiance's identity from the public eye while embracing this fresh chapter with discretion.