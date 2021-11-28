Patralekhaa's Post For Husband Rajkummar Rao Is Love, Actually

Patralekhaa with Rajkummar Rao. (Image courtesy: patralekhaa)

We just can't seem to get enough of Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao's social media PDA. The newlywed couple frequently post pictures with each other on social media and we simply love it when that happens. The reason we brought this up today is because on Sunday, Patralekhaa shared a set of super cute pictures with her husband Rajkummar Rao and she captioned the posts: "Him and I." In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed in outfits by Amit Aggarwal. We love Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao's uber-cool outfits.

Patralekhaa, who married longtime boyfriend Rajkummar Rao on November 5, announced the news of their wedding with stunning pictures and she wrote in her caption: "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife. Here's to our forever..."

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar dated for over 11 years before getting married. They co-starred in the film CityLights. The actress made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film CityLights. The actress has also starred in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu, to name a few.

Rajkummar Rao stepped into the film industry with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. His breakout role was in the 2013 film Kai Po Che! Rajkummar has also featured in critically-acclaimed films like CityLights, Shahid, Omerta, Newton and Aligarh. The actor recently starred in Hum Do Hamare Do. His upcoming projects include Badhaai Do and Monica, O My Darling.