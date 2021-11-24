When Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Danced 'Like There Is No Tomorrow' At Their Wedding Festivities

Rajkummar Rao shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao has been updating his wedding album on Instagram, one picture at a time. The actor married his long-time girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa on November 15 in Chandigarh in the presence of their families and close friends. On Wednesday, Rajkummar Rao shared another glimpse of his wedding festivities - the photos appear to be from the couple's sangeet ceremony. In the pictures, the actor and Patralekhaa can be seen dancing their hearts out. Sharing the photos, Rajkummar Rao captioned them perfectly. He wrote: "Dance like there is no tomorrow" with two red heart icons.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married at Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort earlier this month. The couple dated for 11 years before getting married. They announced their wedding by sharing loved-up pictures of themselves from their big day.

"Finally, after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband. Here's to forever... and beyond," wrote Rajkummar Rao in his caption.

Patralekhaa's caption read: "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever."

A few days after his wedding, Rajkummar Rao posted a beautiful clip from his wedding day. "Sharing a glimpse of the most beautiful day of our lives with all of you," he wrote. The clip features him welcoming Patralekhaa to the mandap with whistles and the actress applying sindoor on Rajkummar Rao's forehead.

The couple wore stunning outfits by Sabyasachi on their wedding day.