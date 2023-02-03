Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Unstoppable At Rs 351 Crore

SRK in Pathaan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is smashing box office records - one day at a time. The film that also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark. The film has collected Rs 351 crore within 9 days of its release, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The film earned a whopping Rs 15 crore on Thursday alone. Taran Adarsh deconstructed the film's box office report so far in his latest tweet. He wrote: "Pathaan is historic... Sets new benchmarks in its extended Week 1... Weekend 2 will be equally power-packed... Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr, Wed 17.50 cr, Thu 15 cr. Total: Rs 351 cr. Hindi. India biz."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Pathaan is HISTORIC... Sets NEW BENCHMARKS in its *extended* Week 1... Weekend 2 will be equally POWER-PACKED... Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr, Wed 17.50 cr, Thu 15 cr. Total: 351 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/xCUOy70zIp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2023

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh broke down the box office collection of the Tamil and Telugu versions ofPathaan. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film have contributed a total of Rs 13.15 crore to the box office collections. "Pathaan Tamil + Telugu: Wed 2 cr, Thu 2.50 cr, Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.25 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 1 cr, Wed 75 lacs, Thu 65 lacs. Total: Rs 13.15 cr. NOTE: Pathaan Hindi + Tamil + Telugu combined biz: Rs 364.15 cr. India biz. Nett BOC," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Pathaan, the biggest opener in Hindi cinema, earned Rs 55 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of the release. ICYDK, the spy thriller sold 5.5 lakh tickets for its first day in advance booking. The film also received impressive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3.5 star rating and he wrote: "Phenomenally entertaining and consistently engaging, Pathaan, for all the derivative genre components it compiles, is a spy thriller that crackles with energy."