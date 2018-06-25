Pataakha First Look: Dangal Actress Sanya Malhotra Picks Up New Fight

The makers of Pataakha revealed the first look of the film and if we were to sum it up in a word, we would definitely call it dramatic. The poster was shared by director Vishal Bhardwaj on Twitter on Monday evening. Vishal mentioned the release date of the film (September 28) in the poster and wrote: "Do Behnein. Yudh Aarambh." In the poster, the film's leading ladies can be seen in the middle of an intense fight. Pataakhafeatures Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in lead roles while comedian Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz will be seen pivotal roles. Pataakha is based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story titled Do Behnein. The comedy-drama revolves around the lives of two feuding sisters who realise the true nature of their relationship when they are separated after marriage. Take a look at the poster of Pataakha here:
The film was earlier titled Chhuriyaan. However, Vishal Bhardwaj changed the name to Pataakha because he thought that Pataakha, which means firecracker in English, goes with the spirit of the film and also because he did not want audiences to confuse the film with Chhodiyaan or Chhoriyaan, stated a Mumbai Mirror report.
Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing an rural girl in the film, shared a picture from the sets of Pataakha on Sunday. In the picture, she can be seen sitting in the middle of a farm. Sanya's Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim also commented the post.
In case you missed it, check out the post here:
Pataakhahas collaboratively been produced by Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor.