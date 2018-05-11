Dangal Actress Sanya Malhotra Will Gain Weight For Vishal Bhardwaj's Film Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra will undergo a major bodly transformation for her next film.

Sanya Malhotra will be seen next in Badhaai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurrana (Courtesy sanyamalhotra_) New Delhi: Highlights Sanya Malhotra will undergo a major body transformation for her next film Sanya will gain weight for Vishal Bhardwaj's next Chhuriyaan Sanya will be next seen in Badhaai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurrana Dangal; fame actress Sanya Malhotra. The actress who will start shooting for director Vishal Bhardwaj's next venture Chhuriyaan, will have to gain weight for her onscreen character in the film. According to Sanya, this is the best part of the job as a performer. "This is a very interesting part of my job as an actress where I am going through a certain physical transformation with films that I am doing. I knew nothing about wrestling when I auditioned for Dangal," the actress told IANS. Sanya, had undergone massive change when she was training for her character in Dangal where she plays the role of a wrestler.



Talking about her transformation for Dangal, this is what the actress told IANS: "My body went through a huge transformation during the shooting of the film, my body language changed and I gained a lot of physical strength. Now, in Vishalji's film, I have to gain weight for the second half of the film."



Sanya's co-star for Dangal Aamir Khan went through rigorous training sessions trying to fit into the character of Mahavir Singh Phogat. First, he gained weight for the Mahavir Singh's older version, then worked out for his beefed up younger look. The actor gained 95 kilos intially and then shed his weight to 70 kilos as per the script's requirement.



"Your body weight changes your body language at times. I have been working with some of the best in the business. That is why it is a good learning curve for me. One of the major things one learns by working with these great directors is how to look and feel the part," Sanya further told IANS.



When Sanya was asked how she plans to gain weight for her character in Chhuriyaan, this is what the actress replied: "By doing what I do the best -- eating. I love eating and this time I will be eating everything for a reason. This is going to be so much fun."



