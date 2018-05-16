Sunil Grover Sums Up Chhuriyaan Filming As 'Joyful Experience'

Sunil Grover along with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan (Image courtesy: Twitter

What a lovely and joyful experience to work with the master of the craft @VishalBhardwaj as the first and exciting schedule of the film got over today. @sanyamalhotra07@radhikamadan01 Bada maza aaya pic.twitter.com/XaLRxGxREL — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 15, 2018

#Chhuriyaan @radhikamadan A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on May 13, 2018 at 5:54am PDT

The first schedule of Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming venture Chhuriyaan came to an end on Tuesday and the first person to disseminate information about the schedule's wrap-up, was none other than Sunil Grover, who became a household name after his drag acts in videos and television shows. The comedian posted pictures on Twitter on Tuesday and wrote: "What a joyful experience to work with the master of the craft Vishal Bhardwaj as the first and exciting schedule got over today." He tagged his co-stars -actress Sanya Malhotra and popular television actress Radhika Madan. He also wrote: "."Take a look at Sunil Grover's post here.According to media reports, Sanya Malhotra will gain weight for her role in Chhuriyaan. When asked about how she plans to add kilos for the movie, she told news agency IANS, "I will gain weight by doing what I do the best - eating. I love eating and this time I will be eating everything for a reason. This is going to be so much fun." The actress also posted a picture from the sets ofon Sunday.Sanya will be soon seen in, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She is also filming Ritesh Batra'salong with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.Talking about, Vishal Bhardwaj said, "All the actors are already learning a beautiful Rajasthani dialect for their roles. Since the narrative has a lot of scope for music, I am working on a five to six song album, packed with folklore and Rajasthani flavour. There will also be a very interesting dance number that I am looking forward to film," reported Ahmedabad Mirror. A release date forhasn't been announced yet.(With inputs from IANS)

