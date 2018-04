After Comedy Shows, Sunil Grover Gets A Vishal Bhardwaj Film. Details Here

Highlights Sunil Grover plays a 'crucial and major part' Sunil Grover will play the male lead in Chhuriyaan Sanya Malhotra and TV actress Radhika Madan are also part of the film

Comedian Sunil Grover, who has been part of films likeand, has reportedly bagged a role in Vishal Bhardwaj's. He will play the male lead. Ahmedabad Mirror reports that Sunil Grover will feature in a crucial role and actor Vijay Raaz ofalso joins him. "I am very happy to have Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz as the two unconventional male leads of my film. Sunil plays a crucial and major part and I was surprised to know what a big star he is," Vishal Bhardwaj told Ahmedabad Mirror star Sanya Malhotra and TV actress Radhika Madan ofplay the female leads in the comedy drama.Of his film, Vishal Bhardwaj told Ahmedabad Mirror , "All the actors are already learning a beautiful Rajasthani dialect for their roles. Since the narrative has a lot of scope for music, I am working on a five to six song album, packed with folklore and Rajasthani flavour. There will also be a very interesting dance number that I am looking forward to film." Sunil Grover currently hosts a web show Dhan Dhana Dhan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. For the show, he has collaborated withwinner Shilpa Shinde.He famously played the roles of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinkuon. The embattled show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, went off air last year due to low TRPs and they duo also had a fight, after which Sunil Grover took an exit. After Kapil Sharma's show, Sunil Grover made guest appearances for shows likeand