Sanya Malhotra's Pataakha Look, Reviewed By Dangal Sister Fatima Sana Shaikh The Internet thinks Sanya Malhotra resembles Kangana Ranaut in her latest Instagram post

Share EMAIL PRINT Sanya Malhotra on the sets of Pataakha. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights . Sanya Malhotra shared a picture from the sets of Pataakha Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote: "Kitni cute" Pataakha was earlier titled Chhuriyaan Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra shared a picture from the sets of her forthcoming film Pataakha. In the picture, Sanya can be seen posing in the middle of a paddy field, dressed in the sort of attire typically worn by village women. Sanya revealed the release date of the film (September 28) in the caption. While the picture garnered a lot of appreciation from fans, the major highlight of the post was a comment by Kitni cute" on Sanya's picture. The comments section was flooded with many interesting comments - while some fans thought that Sanya looked extremely pretty in the earthy look, many others thought she resembled Kangana Ranaut. Zaira Wasim also used multiple heart emoticons, to express her love for the picture.



Take a look at the picture here:

28th September #Pataakha A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on Jun 23, 2018 at 6:20am PDT



And here's Fatima's comment on the look:

Screenshot of Fatima Sana Shaikh's comment on Sanya Malhotra's photo (Courtesy Instagram)

The comedy-drama revolves around the lives of two feuding sisters who, realise the true nature of their relationship when they are separated after marriage. The film also features Radhika Madan and comedian Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.



The film was earlier titled Chhuriyaan. However, the film's director Vishal Bhardwaj revealed in an interview with Mumbai Mirror that he changed the name to Pataakha because he did not want audiences to confuse it with Chhodiyaan or Chhoriyaan. "Pataakha goes with the spirit of the film, which is like a firecracker and I liked the sound too," said Vishal Bhardwaj.



The 25-year-old actress, who has undergone a major body transformation for her character in



Sanya made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal, where she played the role of wrestling champion Babita Kumari Phogat.



(With inputs from IANS)



