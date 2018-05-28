Parmanu Box Office Collection Day 3: John Abraham's Film Manages 'Respectable' 20 Crore Despite IPL Final

John Abraham's latest film Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran has crossed Rs 20-crore mark at the box office, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Over the weekend, the film earned above Rs 16 crore. Mr Adarsh said that Parmanu's business was 'hit' by IPL semi-final and final matches but the earnings are 'respectable.' As the name suggests, John Abraham's film is based on the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests. "Parmanu crosses Rs 20 crore-mark. Respectable total. Limited promotion/awareness + IPL semi-finals (Friday) and IPL finals (Sunday) hit business hard. Weekdays crucial. Friday 4.82 crore, Saturday 7.64 crore, Sunday 8.32 crore. Total: Rs 20.78 crore (1935 screens). India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.
Here's Parmanu's box office report.
#Parmanu crosses 20 cr mark... RESPECTABLE TOTAL... Limited promotion/awareness + #IPL semi-finals [Fri] and #IPL finals [Sun] hit biz hard... Weekdays crucial... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr. Total: 20.78 cr [1935 screens]. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Parmanu 1.5 star out of 5. "Parmanu is a damp squib of colossal dimensions. It never explodes to life. While claiming 'based on a true event' status. The script, which unabashedly attributes the success of India's nuclear programme to one prime minister and his chief scientific adviser, serves a deliberate, blatantly lopsided, please-the-current-powers-that-be purpose," he wrote.
Abhishek Sharma's Parmanu co-stars John Abraham with Diana Penty, Boman Irani and Yogendra Tikku.
CommentsOf making a film on this subject, John Abraham had told news agency PTI, "I think today's youth does not know what happened 20 years ago in May 1998. It is the biggest case of nuclear espionage in the world, and it happened on Indian soil. I thought it was a story to be told. I asked myself, 'Is this film very difficult to pull off?' And then I smiled because I was going to do it. And because it was difficult to pull off, and was not a formula film, I decided to do it."
