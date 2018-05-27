Parmanu Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham's Film Earns Over Rs 12 Crore. IPL 'Likely To Affect Business'

John Abraham took over the box office last Friday with Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran. The Day 1 business of the film was 'hit due to limited promotions' and IPL semi-finals but on Saturday, Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran witnessed 'superb growth,' trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The collections went up to Rs 7 crore on Day 2. The current total of Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran now stands at Rs 12.46 crore. "Solid word of mouth catches up. Superb 58.51 per cent growth for Parmanu on Day 2. Business is likely to be affected today (evening onwards) due to IPL finals. A strong hold on Monday could make up for revenue loss. Friday 4.82 crore, Saturday 7.64 crore. Total: Rs 12.46 crore [1935 screens]," Mr Adarsh tweeted.
Highlights
- On Day 2, Parmanu earned Rs 7.64 crore
- The film is based on 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests
- John Abraham co-stars with Diana Penty
Here's the box office report of John Abraham's Parmanu.
Solid word of mouth catches up... SUPERB 58.51% growth for #Parmanu on Day 2... Biz is likely to be affected today [evening onwards] due to IPL finals... A strong hold on Mon could make up for revenue loss... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr. Total: 12.46 cr [1935 screens]. India biz.- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2018
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Parmanu 1.5 star out of 5. "Abhishek Sharma's Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran is a tale without a sting. The script, which unabashedly attributes the success of India's nuclear programme to one prime minister and his chief scientific adviser, serves a deliberate, blatantly lopsided, please-the-current-powers-that-be purpose," he wrote.
Of making a film on the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, John Abraham told news agency IANS, "It defined the trajectory in my life because of incidents that were associated with the sanctions that followed. I was planning to go somewhere, to a college, (but I) didn't get through. There was anger at first, then the understanding came that this (nuclear status) can make India great... I started thinking like an Indian and started feeling like a nationalist."
CommentsIn Paramanu -The Story Of Pokhran, John Abraham co-stars with Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Yogendra Tikku.
(With IANS inputs)