Satyamev Jayate First Poster: John Abraham Looks Fierce, Says This Independence Day, 'Justice Will Roar' Satyamev Jayate is an action thriller which deals with the problem of corruption

John Abraham plays the lead role in Satyamev Jayate (Image courtesy: Twitter) New Delhi: Highlights John Abraham shared the poster of Satyamev Jayate Satyamev Jayate also features Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar Satyamev Jayate will release on August 15 Satyameva Jayate just dropped on the Internet on Wednesday and intense can't even begin to describe it. John Abraham shared the poster on Twitter and captioned it: "This Independence Day, Justice will roar!" The poster features John Abraham in the center, who can be seen surrounded by fire taking the outline of India's nation emblem. A subtitle - "Beimaan Pitega, Corruption Mitega" - has been placed at the bottom of the poster. Going by the first look, Satyamev Jayate (which means 'truth always triumphs') might revolve around the theme of patriotism and deal with subjects like corruption. Satyamev Jayate is an action thriller that also features Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in March and it is directed by Milap Zaveri.



Check out Satyameva Jayate's poster here:

This Independence Day, Justice will roar! #SatyamevaJayateOn15Aug@zmilap@BajpayeeManoj@SMJFilm@TSeries@EmmayEntertain@nikkhiladvani#BhushanKumar@aishasharma25pic.twitter.com/j82Bw0LZC7 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 20, 2018



The film's release date as per the poster is August 15, the same as Gold and I am an actor in Satyamev Jayate. It's a producer's decision from both sides. It is about Excel Entertainment and T-Series, so I have no say in that at all. As far as competing with Akshay is concerned, I want to make it clear that he is my senior in the industry," said John.



John Abraham's latest film



(With inputs from IANS)



