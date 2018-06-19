Despite Salman Khan's Race 3, John Abraham's Parmanu Maintains Pace At The Box Office

John Abraham's Parmanu had a rough start at the box office while Race 3 earned Rs 100 crore within three days

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 19, 2018 18:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Despite Salman Khan's Race 3, John Abraham's Parmanu Maintains Pace At The Box Office

John Abraham and Diana Penty in a still from Parmanu. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Parmanu witnessed a strong Monday, Race 3's performance declined
  2. Parmanu has earned Rs 61 crore in four weeks
  3. Race 3 has earned Rs 120 crore within four days
It wouldn't be wrong to say that John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran turned out to be quite a safe bet for the filmmakers of the film as it has managed to collect overs Rs 61.29 crore within four weeks of its release, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Parmanu's performance at the box office remained intact despite facing stiff competition from Salman Khan's Race 3, which has churned over Rs 120 crore within four days of its release. Parmanu's performance took a dip on Friday (due to the release of Race 3). However, on Monday Parmanu's collection gained momentum, earning Rs 38 lakh while Race 3 witnessed a decline in its business, reports Taran Adarsh.
 

Parmanu and Race 3 deal with extremely different subjects but they have been equally adept at performing well at the box office. Parmanu is based on the 1998 nuclear test explosions that took place in Pokhran while Race is a high-octane action thriller with strong ensemble cast.

According to Taran Adarsh, Parmanu's consistent performance could be attributed to the film's strong content while Race 3's golden run at the ticket window could be a result of Eid festivities. "Content scores and box office numbers do the talking... Eid festivities gave massive boost to its business," he tweeted.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:
 

Comments
Race 3 ranks second in 2018's top five opening weekend list, which is topped by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat".

Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran features Diana Penty and Boman Irani in pivotal roles whereas Race 3's ensemble cast comprises Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

parmanurace 3John abraham

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................