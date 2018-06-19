Despite Salman Khan's Race 3, John Abraham's Parmanu Maintains Pace At The Box Office

Highlights
- Parmanu witnessed a strong Monday, Race 3's performance declined
- Parmanu has earned Rs 61 crore in four weeks
- Race 3 has earned Rs 120 crore within four days
#Parmanu [Week 4] Fri 36 lakhs, Sat 83 lakhs, Sun 86 lakhs, Mon 38 lakhs. Total: 61.29 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2018
#Race3 puts up a STRONG TOTAL on Mon... Decline on Mon [vis-a-vis Fri: 51.18%]... Mass circuits/single screens are holding very well, while plexes have started sliding downwards... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr, Mon 14.24 cr. Total: 120.71 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2018
Parmanu and Race 3 deal with extremely different subjects but they have been equally adept at performing well at the box office. Parmanu is based on the 1998 nuclear test explosions that took place in Pokhran while Race is a high-octane action thriller with strong ensemble cast.
According to Taran Adarsh, Parmanu's consistent performance could be attributed to the film's strong content while Race 3's golden run at the ticket window could be a result of Eid festivities. "Content scores and box office numbers do the talking... Eid festivities gave massive boost to its business," he tweeted.
Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:
Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran features Diana Penty and Boman Irani in pivotal roles whereas Race 3's ensemble cast comprises Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem.