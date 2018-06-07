Parmanu Box Office Collection Week 2: John Abraham's Film Crosses The 50 Crore Mark

John Abraham in Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Parmanu earns Rs 50.55 crore in two weeks Content scores and box office numbers do the talking: Taran Adarsh Parmanu also features Diana Penty and Boman Irani

hits the 50 crore mark," tweeted Mr Adarsh. On the first day of its release, the film managed to collect merely 4.82 crore. According to Mr Adarsh, Parmanu's performance was affected due to the film's limited promotions and clash with the semi-finals of the Indian Premiere League.





Content scores and BO numbers do the talking... #Parmanu hits the 50 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 3.56 cr, Sun 4.53 cr, Mon 1.79 cr, Tue 1.64 cr, Wed 1.57 cr. Total: 50.55 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2018



The film opened to mixed review. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Parmanu1.5 stars out of 5."The script, which unabashedly attributes the success of India's nuclear programme to one prime minister and his chief scientific adviser, serves a deliberate, blatantly lopsided, please-the-current-powers-that-be purpose. It suggests that nobody in India had ever thought of tapping nuclear power as a means to ensuring both security and peace for the nation," he wrote.



Parmanu- The Story Of Pokhran is based on the 1998 nuclear bomb tests explosion that took place in Pokhran, Rajasthan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by John Abraham's JA Entertainment, the film also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani and Yogendra Tikku.



The film was announced in April last year. However, the film's shooting was rescheduled on several occasions, in order to avoid clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" and also due to the legal tussle between Prernaa Arora'a production house KriArj Entertainment and John Abraham's JA Entertainment.

John Abraham'sdid not have a smooth start at the box office but is seems like the film is heading towards a better zone as it crossed the 50 crore mark on Wednesday, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Content scores and box office numbers do the talking.