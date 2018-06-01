Parmanu Box Office Collection Day 7: After 35-Crore First Week, John Abraham's Film Starts 'Crucial' Week 2 Parmanu ends week 1 with Rs 35.41 crore in its kitty

New Delhi: Highlights "Week 2 crucial for Parmanu," said Taran Adarsh Parmanu collected Rs 3.24 crore on day 7 Parmanu will compete with Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi in week 2 Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran had a "comfortable" first week and the John Abraham film is "consistently" doing a steady business so far, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Parmanu has made Rs 3.24 crore on day 7, pushing its week 1 total to Rs 35.41 crore." Parmanu has a good Week 1. Consistently steady business on weekdays puts it in a comfortable position... Week 2 crucial [multiple films releasing today]... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 3.81 cr, Wed 3.48 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: Rs 35.41 cr," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Parmanu survived the initial sloth, which was caused by the recently concluded Indian Premier League semifinals and has been able to maintain its momentum in the following days.

On the opening dayParmanu is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions which had taken place in 1998 in Rajasthan's Pokhran. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave Parmanu 1.5 stars out of 5."The Parmanu script, which unabashedly attributes the success of India's nuclear programme to one prime minister and his chief scientific adviser, serves a deliberate, blatantly lopsided, please-the-current-powers-that-be purpose. It suggests that nobody in India had ever thought of tapping nuclear power as a means to ensuring both security and peace for the nation," he wrote.



This week is going to be "crucial" for Parmanu since two films- Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is releasing in theatres. In the light of the above releases, John Abraham's film may happen to witness a dip in its collection.



The Abhishek Sharma-directed film also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani.



