Parmanu Box Office Collection Day 5: John Abraham's Film 'Continues To Cement Its Status', Earns Rs 28.69 Crore Parmanu has garnered Rs 3.81 crore on day five, pushing its total to Rs 28.69 crore

1 Share EMAIL PRINT A still from the film Parmanu(Courtesy taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Parmanu had raked in Rs 3.81 crore on day 5 "Parmanu continues to cement its status," wrote Taran Adarsh "I am thankful to audience and media," said John Abraham Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran, after witnessing a rough patch in the beginning, continues to "cement status". Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Parmanu is trending wonderfully on the weekdays. Parmanu continues to cement its status... wonderful trending on weekdays... Looking at Rs 36 cr [+/-] in its Week 1... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 3.81 cr. Total: Rs 28.69 cr. India biz,"Taran Adarsh tweeted. The initial business of the film was hit due to the recently concluded Indian Premier League but John Abraham's film has been able to walk past the rough period with ease and will be able to put up Rs 36 crore by the end of week one (as reported by Taran Adarsh).

IParmanu 1.5 stars out of 5."The Parmanu script, which unabashedly attributes the success of India's nuclear programme to one prime minister and his chief scientific adviser, serves a deliberate, blatantly lopsided, please-the-current-powers-that-be purpose. It suggests that nobody in India had ever thought of tapping nuclear power as a means to ensuring both security and peace for the nation," he wrote.



Talking about success of the film, John told IANS recently: "I am thankful to audience and media because they have appreciated our film. Abhishek (Sharma) and me, both of us are feeling very relieved and happy that this film worked at the box-office.



Parmanu is based on the series of nuclear test explosions which took place in Pokhran in 1998. The Abhishek Sharma-directed film also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani.



