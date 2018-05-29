Parmanu Box Office Collection Day 4: John Abraham's Film Makes Over 24 Crore After 'Super Strong' Monday

Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran had a "super strong" Monday. Despite a "14.94% decline," the film managed to do decent business, courtesy the "growing word of mouth" review, Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh reported. John Abraham's film raked in Rs 4.10 crore on day four, pushing the total to Rs 24.88 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Parmanu has a super-strong Monday... Has 14.94% decline on Mon [vis-a-vis Fri]... The growing word of mouth has helped consolidate its position... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr, Mon 4.10 cr. Total: Rs 24.88 cr. India biz." Though the initial business of the film had been hit hard due to the recently concluded Indian Premier League, whose semi-finals were on the same day as the film's release, Parmanu managed to gain pace in the days thereafter.
Here's the box office report of John Abraham's Parmanu:
#Parmanu has a SUPER-STRONG Mon... Has 14.94% decline on Mon [vis-a-vis Fri]... The glowing word of mouth has helped consolidate its position... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr, Mon 4.10 cr. Total: Rs 24.88 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2018
In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave Parmanu 1.5 stars out of 5. "Abhishek Sharma's Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran is a tale without a sting. In this anything-goes, post-truth film, fact and fiction are freely and selectively mixed to whip up patriotic fervour around a nuclear test that India conducted two decades ago," he wrote.
CommentsEarlier, John Abraham said in a statement: "Nothing could make me happier today than the validation of our efforts to celebrate our unsung heroes by our audience across India! I have been getting so many calls from our distributors and exhibitors and I'm thankful to each one of them for their unstinted support and for standing by and loving this labour of love."
Parmanu is based on the series of nuclear test explosions which took place in Pokhran in 1998. The Abhishek Sharma-directed film also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani.