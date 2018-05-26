Parmanu Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham's Film Suffers Due To 'Limited Promotions,' Collects Rs 4.8 Crore

John Abraham's Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran did not have a very smooth start on the box office as it managed to collect merely Rs 4.82 crore on the first day of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Mr Adarsh, Parmanu's slow paced business could be attributed to the film's "limited promotions" as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL) semi-finals, which aired on Friday evening. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also mentioned that Parmanuis likely to perform better on Saturday and Sunday, given the film's strong word of mouth publicity. He wrote: "The wonderful word of mouth should help recover lost ground on Saturday and Sunday."
Highlights
- Parmanu may have also suffered due to IPL semi-finals
- Word of Mouth might help recover lost ground: Taran Adarsh
- Parmanu is based on the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests
Limited promotions and IPL semi-final hits the biz of #Parmanu on Day 1... Yet, the wonderful word of mouth should help recover lost ground on Sat and Sun... Fri 4.82 cr [1935 screens]. India biz.- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2018
The film opened to mixed reviews. Taran Adarsh said that the "wonderful word of mouth" might help the film perform better on the weekend but film critic Saibal Chatterjee had a contrasting opinion about John Abraham's movie. In his review for NDTV, he gave Parmanu 1.5 stars out of five stars and wrote: "No matter how hard the makers try to fuse dubious intent with ill-considered execution, Parmanu is a damp squib of colossal dimensions. It never explodes to life."
CommentsJohn, who returns to the silver screen after two years, recently revealed the reason why he decided to make a film on this subject. He told news agency IANS: "I think today's youth does not know what happened 20 yers ago in May 1998." He added, "It is the biggest case of nuclear espionage in the world, and it happened on Indian soil. I thought it was a story to be told."
Paramanu-The Story Of Pokhran is based on the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests and it also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Yogendra Tikku, American actor Zachary Coffin and renowned photographer Mark Bennington. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by John Abraham's production house JA Entertainment. (With inputs from IANS)