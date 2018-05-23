John Abraham And Diana Penty Ditch Delhi Mall For 'Parmanu Pride Parade'

Actor John Abraham and Daina Penty ditched conventional promotional methods and embarked on an open jeep ride in Connaught Place, Delhi, which they called the 'Parmanu Pride Parade.' The actors were in Delhi to promote their upcoming film Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran. Talking about this unique promotional style, John Abraham, who plays an army officer in the film, told news agency IANS: "Honestly, I was asked to go to a mall where there are 20,000 people but I said that our film is not about a mall, so let's use this as an excuse to let people feel proud about the country. We only hear negative things in the news about India and it's quite disheartening. So I thought let's use today, make it an example and get people out and ask them what it is it about India that they love."
Highlights
- John Abraham and Diana Penty organised a 'Parmanu Pride Parade' in New De
- They opted for an open jeep ride in New Delhi's Connaught Place
- John tweeted about the parade and invited people to join in
Here are the photos
John Abraham disseminated information about the 'Parmanu Pride Parade' through social media. The 45-year-old actor tweeted Parmanu Pride Parade's poster on Monday and wrote: "The #ParmanuPrideParade celebrates the proud historic moment that put India on the global map. Join us on 22nd May, 5:00 PM at Cannaught Place as we walk in the glory of Jai Jawan-Jai Vigyan. Let's step out and feel proud as a nation. I am doing that, are you joining me?"
Take a look at Joh Abraham's tweet here.
The #ParmanuPrideParade celebrates the proud historic moment that put India on the global map!Join us on 22nd May, 5:00 PM at Cannaught Place as we walk in the glory of Jai Jawan-Jai Vigyan!— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 21, 2018
Let's step out and feel proud as a nation. I am doing that, are you joining me? pic.twitter.com/VTEaosExqM
Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran also features Boman Irani, Yogendra Tikku and American actor Zachar Coffin among others. The movie draws inspiration from the Pokhran nuclear tests which took place in Pokhran (Rajasthan) in 1998. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film will release this Friday.
CommentsJohn Abraham was last seen in the 2016 film Force 2 and is currently filming Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate. Diana Penty will be next seen in Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi, co -starring Sonakshi Sinha, Ali Fazal, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Sheirgill. The film is scheduled to release on August 24.
(With inputs from IANS)