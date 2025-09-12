<i>A Surely Tomorrow</i> Update: Park Seo-Joon And Won Ji-An To Lead Prime Video Series

Prime Video has announced its new series, titled Surely Tomorrow, featuring popular actors Park Seo-joon and Won Ji-an in the lead roles.

Written by Yu Young-ah, the upcoming series, which "blends heartfelt storytelling with a touch of nostalgia, capturing the bittersweet journey of love, loss, and second chances", is directed by Lim Hyun-ook, according to a press release.

Surely Tomorrow follows the "intertwined lives of Lee Kyeong-do (Park Seo-jun) and Seo Ji-woo (Won Ji-an). The pair first fell in love in their early twenties, only to part ways. They reunited in their late twenties and gave romance another chance, but once again went their separate ways.

"Years later, fate brings them together unexpectedly—Kyeong-do, now a journalist covering a sensational scandal, and Ji-woo, the wife of the man at the centre of it. Against the backdrop of public scrutiny and personal history, their story unfolds into a surprising third chapter." The release date of the series is to be announced.

Park Seo-joon is best known for roles in projects such as Itaewon Class (2020) and What's Wrong With Secretary Kim (2018).

Won Ji-an's notable work includes Netflix's Squid Game season 2 (2024), romantic drama series Heartbeat (2024), and D.P (2021), among others.

