Paris Olympics: Ram Charan And Upasana's Blockbuster Frame With "Rockstar" PV Sindhu

After attending the grand opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, Ram Charan treated his Instafam with a picture with PV Sindhu on Sunday. Ram Charan and Upasana can be seen smiling in the picture while PV Sindhu shows a thumbs-up sign for the camera. Ram Charan can be seen dressed in all black while Upasana wears a white ensemble. Ram Charan wrote in the picture, "#jeetkiaur all the best #teamindia @pvsindhu1 you are a true rock star.@weareteamindia @olympics" Replying to the post, PV Sindhu wrote, "I am so happy you guys could come!!" Take a look:

After attending the opening ceremony, Ram Charan and Upasana shared pictures and videos from the event. Upasana shared several photos from the ceremony. Upasana included a video of Chiranjeevi and Surekha walking through the streets of Paris in her posts. The highlight was the picture-perfect family photo. The caption read, "Drenched."

Ahead of the event, Chiranjeevi spent a "serene moment" with son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana, granddaughter Klin Kaara, wife Surekha in London. Chiranjeevi shared a picture on his X (formerly known as Twitter). In the picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen pushing Klin Kaara's pram. They can be seen taking a stroll in Hyde Park, London. Sharing the picture, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons." Take a look:

Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow!



Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons :) pic.twitter.com/bFa31zBh3a — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 24, 2024

Ram Charan and Upasana got engaged in 2011 and got married in a traditional South Indian wedding on June 14, 2012. Eleven years later, they welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023.