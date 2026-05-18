Paris Hilton Turns Heads With Shocking Brunette Hair On Gucci Runway At Times Square

It was glitzy and glamorous in New York City as Gucci unveiled its Cruise 2027 collection with a spectacular runway show in the heart of Times Square. The show marked the luxury label's first Cruise collection under new creative director Demna, who chose Manhattan as the backdrop to celebrate Gucci's long-standing relationship with the city.

Among the biggest talking points of the evening was Paris Hilton, who looked nearly unrecognisable as she debuted a dramatic brunette hairstyle on the runway.

The 45-year-old DJ, entrepreneur, and heiress stepped out for the GucciCore: Gucci Cruise 2027 collection in a striking canary yellow belted dress paired with black heeled boots. She completed the bold look by draping a fur coat over one shoulder and carrying a cherry red handbag. Her thick, long dark hair instantly grabbed attention, giving fans a rare glimpse of Hilton away from her signature blonde locks.

“Gucci Girl forever. It was such a dream to walk the runway for @Demna's debut @Gucci Cruise collection,” Hilton captioned a series of photos on Instagram, adding, “Demna, you are a true visionary and it was so iconic to take over Times Square with you #GucciCore #IconsOnly.”

On her Instagram Story, she also posted a video in which she was walking confidently on the runway with the caption, “Turning Times Square into a Gucci runaway? That's hot.”

Other Celebs At Gucci Fashion Show

Paris Hilton wasn't the only celebrity walking down the ramp. Former NFL star Tom Brady also made his runway debut donning a head-to-toe black leather ensemble. Supermodel Cindy Crawford closed out the show and the audience was also star-studded with Lindsay Lohan, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey, and Kim Kardashian.

Paris Hilton Back In Blonde Hair

Hilton later kept the hairstyle while attending an event at the Gucci Mansion the same evening, changing into an all-black ensemble for the occasion. But fans who were loving Hilton's brunette look must note that it was just temporary. On Sunday, May 17, she shared clips of herself back with her blonde hair as she traveled to Mexico City for a DJ set.