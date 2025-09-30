Paris Fashion Week 2025: OG Ramp Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Greets With A <i>Namaste</i>. Internet Melts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp for Paris Fashion Week, representing the cosmetic giant L'Oreal. The Guru actress made a powerful androgynous statement in an Indian sherwani, reimagined by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Aishwarya owned the ramp for the L'Oreal Paris show "Liberte, Egalite, Sororite (Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood), as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection at the Hotel de Ville in Paris on September 29. As soon as the videos went viral, the OG ramp queen garnered praise.

What's Happening

Aishwarya Rai looked absolutely gorgeous in a blue sherwani. She amped up her glamour quotient with signature ruby lips. She kept her tresses loose.

Aishwarya ruled the ramp like a pro. She greeted the Paris audience with a namaste. Then she waved her hands and blew kisses at the audience.

The internet couldn't keep calm.

A user wrote, "Always the best."

Another comment read, "So beautiful."

Manish Malhotra gave a detailed description of his creation. An excerpt from his post read,

"This look reimagines the Indian sherwani—rooted in heritage menswear—through an androgynous couture lens. The custom-made sherwani becomes a canvas where structure meets softness: tailoring that asserts power yet carries modern sensuality.

"The 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs transform the sleeve into a statement of modern regalia—part armour, part adornment. They extend the gesture of 'wearing your heart on your sleeve,' amplifying both strength and vulnerability in equal measure."

Here's a BTS video where the queen was getting ready for the ramp.

A Day Before Walking the Ramp

Aishwarya always dominated the headlines—be it on the ramp or off it. After she reached Paris, she met an emotional fan waiting for her outside the hotel. In a viral video, Aishwarya was seen wiping the fan's tears. Then she posed with her for a photo-op.

Aishwarya Rai' Bachchan's Work

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan II. The film also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan (as the title character), Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban, and others in key roles.