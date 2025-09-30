Paris Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Eva Longoria, Simone Ashley's Grand Selfie

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Eva Longoria, and Simone Ashley broke the internet with their epic selfie at Paris Fashion Week 2025. Paris Fashion Week regulars Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria met, hugged, and posed for the selfie of the day. They were joined by Simone Ashley, Sex Education actress Gillian Anderson, TV personality Heidi Klum, and others.

What's Happening

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who's a regular at Paris Fashion Week, posed for a grand selfie with Eva Longoria, Gillian Anderson, and Heidi Klum.

The internet showered its love on the picture.

Many users shared a string of love emojis in the comments section.

Aishwarya and Eva Longoria share a cordial relationship off screen. Every time they meet, they break the internet. This time, it was no exception.

Take a look at the viral video:

A crossover we didn't know we needed. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed with Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley while they were getting ready for the ramp.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp in a custom-made Indian sherwani, dazzled with jewels from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. He has reimagined the Indian sherwani to make a powerful androgynous statement.

An excerpt from Manish Malhotra's post read, "The 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs transform the sleeve into a statement of modern regalia—part armour, part adornment. They extend the gesture of 'wearing your heart on your sleeve,' amplifying both strength and vulnerability in equal measure."

Aishwarya owned the ramp for the L'Oreal Paris show "Liberte, Egalite, Sororite (Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood), as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection at the Hotel de Ville in Paris on September 29.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Work

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan II. The film also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan (as the title character), Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban, and others in key roles.