Parineeti Chopra Wishes Dad Pawan On His Birthday With This Throwback Pic

Image was shared by Parineeti Chopra. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra had the sweetest wish for her dad Pawan Chopra on his birthday. The actress, who recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Delhi with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, wished her dad an adorable throwback picture from her engagement ceremony. In the picture, Parineeti and her brother Shivang can be seen wiping the tears off her father's face and it's oh-so adorable. Sharing the image, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "I learnt how to be strong from you. I learnt how to be soft from you.Eye of the tiger, the heart of a baby. You are the best father and human in the world. Happy bday papa.Love, Sahaj, Shivang and me." Her brother Shivang Chopra reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

Earlier, Shivang Chopra shared some images of the Chopra and the Chadha clan on his Instagram feed. Sharing some pictures of his and Raghav Chadha's parents from Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony, Shivang wrote, "The parents. The family."

A few days back, Parineeti Chopra posted a video in which she is singing the iconic Pakistani song Tu Jhoom. Sharing that this is one of her favourite tracks, Parineeti Chopra wrote in the caption, “Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn't resist the urge to sing one of my all-time favourite songs. Pure joy! #TuJhoom #ParineetiChopra.”

Many from the film fraternity hailed the actress for her efforts. Actor Anupam Kher said, “Beautiful.” Singer Asees Kaur said, “Khoobsurat [beautiful].”

on the personal front, Parineeti Chopra recently got engaged to Raghav Chadha in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Following the engagement, the couple also shared a thank-you note addressed to their well-wishers. The statement said, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us.”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Uunchai.