Parineeti Chopra Was Asked About Starring In Rajamouli's Film. She Said...

Parineeti Chopra said that her upcoming projects will be announced soon

Entertainment | | Updated: March 11, 2019 22:14 IST
Parineeti Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. Parineeti Chopra is awaiting the release of Kesari
  2. Her other pending projects are Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Jabariya Jodi
  3. Parineeti also talked about her digital debut

Actor Parineeti Chopra says she is not averse to doing web series and has even received some interesting offers. The actor's Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar recently announced that he would be making his digital debut. Parineeti said there are a lot of options for actors to choose from, content-wise. "I'm getting a lot of interesting content for shows. I have three-four show offers but I don't know which one, or if I'm even going to do any of them. It happens that I'm about to say yes to a show and an amazing film comes up," she said in a group interview.

This year, Parineeti will be seen in three films - Kesari, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Jabariya Jodi. The actor said she was supposed to have only two releases this year but Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar got pushed. "You cannot plan. When you plan, God laughs, the film industry also laughs... things change every day. But that's the beauty of it," she said.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

Parineeti is waiting to see how the year unfolds as she awaits the announcement of three projects. One of those is rumoured to be Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's next RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. When asked if she is doing the film, Parineeti said, "I'll only say that you guys should wait and believe the things we announce. Whatever my films are, they'll be announced within this week."

She is currently awaiting the release of Kesari on March 21.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

