Sidharth Malhotra's 'Then And Now' Post Featuring Parineeti Chopra Is Simply Adorable

Sidharth and Parineeti on the sets of Hasee Toh Phasee.. (Image courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Highlights Hasee Toh Phasee clocked 5 years on Thursday "Looking ahead to ahead to our crazy, energetic journey," wrote Sidharth Sidharth and Parineeti are co-stars in Jabariya Jodi

As Sidharth Malhotra's 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee clocked 5 years on Thursday, the actor shared special then and now post for his film's co-star Parineeti Chopra. Sidharth, who made his Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's 2012 film Student Of The Year, shared a picture collage of himself and Parineeti, from the sets of Hasee Toh Phasee, which was juxtaposed with a recent photograph of the duo, which happens to be from the sets of Jabriya Jodi, in which he shares screen space with Parineeti. Sidharth captioned the picture collage in the sweetest way possible.

Sidharth captioned the post: "Celebrating 5 years of Hasee Toh Phasee and looking ahead to our crazy, energetic, mad journey of Jabariya Jodi. So much has changed and yet everything is still the same."

Without much ado, check out Sidharth Malhotra's post here:

Sidharth and Parineeti, who will be seen sharing screen space for the second time in Jabariya Jodi, shared a motion poster and announced the film's release date. "Hum aa rahe hai agle saal karne zabardast dhamaal! Gear up for Jabariya Jodi," Sidharth Malhotra captioned the photo.

Besides Jabariya Jodi, Sidharth Malhotra's line-up of films includes Maarjaavan, which also features Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has an untitled biopic of late Captain Vikram Batra in the pipeline.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Namaste England, co-starring Arjun Kapoor. She also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Kesari in the pipeline.