Parineeti Chopra Paid Tribute To Her Grandmother On Her Wedding Day Like This

Parineeti Chopra with Manish Malhotra. (courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had a big fat wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan over the weekend. Just a few days after the wedding, Parineeti's official wedding couturier Manish Malhotra has shared a special post, mentioning how the actress paid tribute to her late grandmother at the wedding. Re-sharing the post, Parineeti wrote, "I missed my naani on my special day but had a piece of her on me. Thank you M." Sharing the details, Manish Malhotra wrote, "Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with Parineeti Chopra, who mentioned adding her Nani's challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house."

Manish Malhotra added, "For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her naani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace. And that's when I knew we had to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga. Of course, we added more elements that were significant to both Raghav and Parineeti like London, music, Khanda Sahib and more. It was not just an accessory... but a piece of her that Parineeti would have on her special day." Parineeti Chopra commented on his post, "I love you M. There is no one like you."

This is what Parineeti posted:

Screenshot of Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story.

Read Manish Malhotra's post here:

Manish Malhotra designed a customised veil for the bride, that had the groom's name on it. "The beautiful trailing customised veil with Raghav embrodiered making it very special and poetic," Manish Malhotra wrote sharing the picture of the veil.

Earlier, Manish Malhotra posted this wish for Parineeti after her wedding. An excerpt from his post read, "Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my Atelier and Home...Our laughter and your love for tone on tone geometrical intricate art work to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you .. all loving memories for life .. you bring Joy and there is only and only love for you."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha thanked their fans with a special note on Wednesday that read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."