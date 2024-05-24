Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at Siddhivinayak Temple

Actor Parineeti Chopra along with her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The couple were dressed in their festive best for the occasion. Both Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September last year. They had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan last year. See photos from their Siddhivinayak Temple visit here:

The couple hosted their haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremony in Udaipur. They also hosted a reception for them there. Their pre-wedding festivities began with a Sufi night in Delhi. The couple got engaged in May last year in Delhi and married in September. Sharing photos from their big day, Parineeti and Raghav wrote in their post, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was also seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the Amar Singh Chamkila biopic, in which Diljit Dosanjh played the titular role and Parineeti Chopra starred as Amarjot, his partner and frequent music collaborator. Imtiaz Ali directed the film. The actress will next be seen in a film titled Capsule Gill.