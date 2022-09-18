Just A Fab Pic Of Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor. That's It, That's The Headline

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has treated her Insta family to an adorable picture of her with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has shared a monochrome photo in which Ranbir can be seen giving a peck on Alia's nose. Sharing the image, Alia simply captioned it as "Home," followed by an infinity emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart, love-stuck and fire emoticons. Alia and Ranbir are soon going to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child.

Here have a look at Alia Bhatt's post:

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt shared a post on her Instagram stories asking her fans for the best pizza place in Mumbai as she had mid-nigh pregnancy cravings. She wrote, "Guys, what's the best pizza place in Mumbai? Craving." Check out the post below:

Ever since Alia Bhatt announced the pregnancy, she has been giving us major maternity fashion goals. Recently, she stepped out in an all-black ensemble paired with golden hoop earrings and block heels.

Here have a look:

Alia Bhatt attended the screening of Brahmastra in an orange bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with brown heels. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are basking in the success of their recently released movie Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Ayan Mukerji. So far, it has earned about Rs 300 crore worldwide, as per the makers. Sharing the post, Alia dropped folded hand emoticon in the caption. Check out the post below:

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.