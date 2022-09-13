Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt Reacts To Mumbai Police's Astraverse Memes - 'Epic,' She Writes

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Brahmastra.(courtesy: YpuTube)

The Instagram handle of Mumbai Police took a leaf from the 'astraverse' to spread important messages. Mumbai Police shared two memes. The first one read: "Even if you have Vanar Astra, don't jump the signal." The second one read: "Even if you have Nandi Astra, don't use the strength on the accelerator." In the film, SRK's character Mohan Bhargav is a scientist, who doubles up as the protector of the Brahmastra. He also possesses the Vanar Astra, which grants him speed and agility. Nagarjuna is the master of the Nandiastra, which gives him the power of a thousand bulls.

Sharing the memes, Mumbai Police wrote in the caption: 'Junoon' and 'Raftar' can put your 'Universe' at risk. Driving safe is the biggest 'Astra' forever." FYI, Junoon was the name of antagonist Mouni Roy's character in Brahmastra and Raftar was her sidekick.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who played the role of Isha in the film, shared Mumbai Police's post on her Instagram story, which she captioned, "Epic," along with LOL emojis.

In the first leg of the Astra universe of films, Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva is a part of the mighty Brahmastra. He is represented by the element fire. Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna are the protectors of the Brahmastra, while Mouni Roy represents the dark forces that wish to attain the Brahmastra.

Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, opened to largely positive reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film a 3-star rating and he wrote: "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, ambitious and entertaining, has the makings of a blockbuster of the sort that Bollywood has been desperately seeking for a while." The film has been equally adept at impressing the audience as well.