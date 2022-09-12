Ranbir Kapoor On Box Office Success: Audience's Love Is The Biggest Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji posed for the shutterbugs.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are basking in the success of their recently released movie Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt. On Sunday, Ranbir and Ayan arrived at a theatre in Mumbai and interacted with the fans. Ranbir also happily posed for selfies with his fans. Now, a video is surfacing on the Internet in which Ranbir can be heard thanking fans for loving his movie. He also praised Ayan for his hard work and commitment to the project. He said, "Audience ka jo pyaar mil raha hai, usse bada Brahmastra kuch nahi hai. (The love we are receiving from the audience is the biggest Brahmastra for us)."

Pointing towards Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor added, "I am extremely happy and proud of this man (Ayan) standing here next to me. He has worked with a lot of dedication, hardwork and love. And this is the best feeling. We all have come back to the cinemas. We loved seeing the emotions here. We feel loved, entertained. People are laughing, clapping. This is what cinemas is all about and we are happy to be back at the cinemas."

Alia Bhatt also shared pictures of Ranbir Kapoor posing with fans on her Instagram handle.

During their visit to the theatre, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji met veteran actor Makarand Deshpande. He was seen interacting with Ayan and also posed with him for the shutterbugs.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra in two days earned about Rs 66.50 crore in India, as per an Indian box office report (Box Office India). On Sunday, Ayan Mukerji also shared a post on his Instagram handle, announcing the worldwide collection, which stands at Rs 160 crore.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Brahmastra was released on September 9.