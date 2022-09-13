A Brahmastra BTS Of Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor 'From The Archives'

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt dug out a perfect throwback picture of herself and husband Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Brahmastra, their first film together, which released last week. In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen looking into the camera, with Ranbir Kapoor standing by her side. Alia captioned the post: "Shiva and Isha ( the names of Ranbir and Alia's characters in Brahmastra, respectively) One from the archives - during Deva Deva shoot." In the comments section, Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote "both," adding heart emojis.

Here's what Alia Bhatt posted:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating on the sets of Brahmastra. After dating for over 4 years, they got married in April this year. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married at their house Vastu in the presence of family and a few close friends. The couple are expecting their first child together. Announcing her pregnancy in June, Alia Bhatt wrote in an Instagram post: "Our baby... Coming soon."

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases this year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which released on Netflix and received positive reviews.

Other then Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor featured in Shamshera, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film was a box office debacle.