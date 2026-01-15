Paps Tease Aamir Khan And Sunil Grover With Hilarious Identity Switch After Viral <i>Happy Patel</i> Ad, Watch

Sunil Grover and Aamir Khan have found themselves at the centre of an identity swap, thanks to a viral promotional campaign for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

When Sunil Grover Became 'Aamir Sir' On The Red Carpet

At a recent special screening ahead of the film's theatrical release, Sunil Grover arrived on the carpet to a sea of photographers calling out "Aamir sir". Instead of correcting them, he leaned into the madness with a smile and delivered the famous catchphrase, "O Teri", perfectly mimicking Aamir Khan's tone and mannerisms.

While Sunil Grover was being mistaken for Aamir Khan, the tables turned on the superstar himself.

At the same screening, the actor walked the carpet alongside his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, only for photographers to address him as "Sunil". Instead of bristling, Aamir Khan burst into laughter and continued posing, clearly enjoying the joke that his own film's marketing had sparked.

The Viral Ad

The mix-up was not accidental. The makers had earlier released a promotional video where Sunil Grover steps entirely into Aamir Khan's skin, fooling not just fans but even fellow actor Vir Das.

In the clip, Vir Das walks into what he assumes is Aamir Khan's office, only to be met by Sunil Grover, who claims, "I have been working out." The act only grows bolder as the comedian showers praise on Vir and declares, "I am so proud of you, man. What a picture you have made, Happy Patel. If the picture doesn't turn out to be a superhit, then I am not Aamir Khan."

The punchline arrives when Sunil Grover hands over a cheque for the sequel and, when confronted by the real Aamir Khan, cheekily retorts, "Aap kaun hai bhaisahab?" - a moment that has since become a fan favourite.

The prank did not end there. In the viral office skit, Aamir Khan's character even ends up being escorted out by security after Sunil Grover convinces the guards that he is the real one by distributing cheques.

It all started when Sunil Grover mimicked Aamir Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Meanwhile, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is set to arrive in cinemas on January 16.

