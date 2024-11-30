<i>Pandya Store</i> Actor Akshay Kharodia, Wife Divya Punetha Announce Separation 3 Years After Marriage: "Will Continue To Co-Parent Our Daughter"

There seems to be trouble in paradise for actor Akshay Kharodia and his wife, Divya Punetha. On Saturday, the actor shared a series of photos and a heartfelt note on Instagram to announce their split. Akshay, who shares a baby girl named Ruhi with Divya, described the decision as “incredibly difficult.” The images feature moments from the couple's wedding, their vacations, affectionate hugs and kisses and playful poses with their little bundle of joy. In his long note, Akshay wrote, “Hello everyone, With a heavy heart, I want to share a deeply personal update. After much thought and countless emotional conversations, Divya and I have decided to part ways.”

Akshay Kharodia added, “This has been an incredibly difficult decision for both of us. Divya has been an irreplaceable part of my life, and the love, laughter, and memories we've shared will always remain precious to me.”

The actor also shared that he and his wife will continue to co-parent Ruhi. He said, “Together, we were blessed with the greatest gift—our daughter, Ruhi—who will always be the center of our world. As we take this step, our commitment to Ruhi remains unwavering. She will always have the love, care, and support of both her parents, and we will continue to co-parent with love and respect for her well-being.”

Requesting privacy from fans, Akshay Kharodia mentioned, “This is not an easy moment for our family, and we ask for your understanding, kindness, and privacy as we navigate this challenging time. Please remember us not for this moment of separation, but for the love and joy we once shared.” The actor signed off with the words, “Thank you for standing by us with your support and compassion.”

As per reports, Akshay Kharodia and Divya Punethia got married in June 2021. Workwise, Akshay is known for his work in the Star Plus show Pandya Store. He played the role of Dev Pandya in the series.