<i>Yeh Hai Mohabbatein</i> Actor Abhishek Verma Is Now Engaged To Girlfriend Iditri Goel. See Pics

Abhishek Verma is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Iditri Goel. On Thursday, the TV actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram to announce the happy news. In the snaps, the couple is seen posing for the camera in matching ethnic outfits. Their radiant smiles clearly reflect their joy. The adorable photos are sure to make you go "awww." In his caption, Abhishek wrote, “From listening ‘so much attitude he has' to ‘he's the sweetest'.. it's been nothing less than a film's story. The days we have spent together were beautiful and I feel complete to start my life's most precious chapter with you. Thank you God for introducing me to the person whom I can annoy forever. My friend, my wife and my life. I love you.”

Needless to say, Abhishek Verma's industry colleagues showered the comments section with congratulatory messages. Pankit Thakker wrote, “Stay blessed.” Jatin Arora said, “Wishing you both all the love and happiness…” Urvashi Dholakia commented, “Many Many congratulations.” Mudasir Bhat posted, “Mubrakaaaaa.” Rahul Dev wrote, “Biggg Congratulations.” Karan Patel posted a LOL comment. It read, “Phass gayi Raziya gundon mein …. Congratulations to the both of you mere bhai ….!” Many others followed suit.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Abhishek Verma is widely recognized for his role in Star Plus' hit daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show featured a stellar cast, including Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Ruhanika Dhawan, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia, Krishna Mukherjee, Aly Goni and Vivek Dahiya in key roles. The romantic drama, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, revolves around Tamil dentist Ishita Iyer and Punjabi businessman Raman Bhalla, who are neighbours in Delhi. The series captures how their relationship evolves from strangers to lovers.

Abhishek Verma has also appeared alongside Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in Baarish.