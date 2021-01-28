Pamela Anderson Marries Again. Meet Her Husband - Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson's fan pages shared this image. courtesy pamanderson2020)

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is trending after it was reported that she married her bodyguard on Christmas Eve - it is Ms Anderson's sixth wedding and her second in 2020. The actress, 53, married Dan Hayhurst in an intimate backyard ceremony at Ms Anderson's home in Vancouver Island, Canada, reported Daily Mail. "I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Pamela Anderson told Daily Mail. Dan Hayhurst is Canadian like Ms Anderson and also lives on Vancouver Island - the couple reportedly fell in love during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Pamela Anderson reportedly met Dan Hayhurst at the beginning of lockdown last year and they have been staying together since then. Sharing the details of her backyard wedding, Ms Anderson told Daily Mail, "I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle. I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy. I'm at peace here. It's a big property but a few people passing by could see the fairytale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven."

Pamela Anderson, best-known for playing CJ Parker on Baywatch, has been married previously to musicians Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. She was married to poker player Rick Salomon twice. In January 2020, Ms Anderson married producer Jon Peters - days later, she announced that they had separated and that they had not been legally married.

On Wednesday, Pamela Anderson posted a picture of herself and said that she is taking a break from social media. "This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. I've never been interested in social media and now that I'm settled into the life, I'm genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature. I am free," read an excerpt from her post.

Last year, Pamela Anderson married film producer Jon Peters in Malibu. The couple separated after 12 days of marriage. "I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon's and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy." The Hollywood Reporter and CNN quoted her as saying.