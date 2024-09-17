Zurich Film Festival: Pamela Anderson To Be Honoured With Golden Eye Award

Pamela Anderson will be honoured with the prestigious Golden Eye award at the 20th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) for her illustrious career. The gala is scheduled to take place from October 3 to 13. The Baywatch star will be receiving the award on October 4. She will be presenting her latest feature filmThe Last Showgirl at the event, as per a report by Variety. Directed by Gia Coppola, The Last Showgirl features Pamela Anderson as a 50-year-old showgirl Shelly. When after 30 years her Las Vegas show gets cancelled, she comes face-to-face with an uncertain future and tries to mend her relationship with her daughter. Shelly's colleague Annette, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, helps her in the endeavour. The Last Showgirl also includes a cast of Dave Bautista, John Clofine, Billie Lourd, Patrick Hilgart, Jason Schwartzman, Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song.

Christian Jungen, the artistic director of the Zurich Film Festival heaped praise on Pamela Anderson for her powerful performance in The Last Showgirl. He said, “Pamela poured her heart and soul into the character of Shelley and captivated us right from the start. She completely immersed herself in her character, turned Shelley's inner life inside out with her facial expressions and made sure that we sympathized with her,” as quoted by the media portal.

He added, “A terrific performance, perhaps the best of her career, which deserves an Oscar nomination. We are therefore delighted to honor Pamela Anderson, this cult actress with whom many of us have grown up and who has reinvented herself time and again, at the Zurich Film Festival.”

Other celebrities who will be honoured at the Zurich Film Festival include Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Alicia Vikander.

Pamela Anderson is best known for her iconic role as Casey Jane aka CJ Parker in the 1989 hit television series Baywatch. The drama show revolves around the lives of a group of lifeguards. The actress also featured in several films like Barb Wire, Showgirls, Naked Souls, Raw Justice and Scary Movie 3.