Jamie Foxx On His 'Mysterious' Hospitalisation: 'I Was Gone For 20 Days, Don't Remember Anything'

Remember the time when Jamie Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital for a "mysterious medical complication?” The incident took place last year. The American singer and actor has now opened up about what exactly happened. Recently, Jamie opened up about the incident to a group of people. In a video shared on the X (formerly Twitter) by The Art Of Dialogues, Jamie Foxx can be heard saying, “Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days. Don't remember anything.” Jamie Fox, who was spotted in Downtown Phoenix, also recounted his daughter Corinne Foxx and one of his sisters took him to different doctors in Atlanta. The star added, “I'm in Atlanta, they told me. My sister, my daughter took me to the first doctor… Next doctor said, ‘There's something going on up there.'”

Before fully explaining the episode, Jamie Fox requested the camera to be turned off, saying, “I won't say it on camera. I won't say it on camera.”

Last year, on April 13, Jamie Foxx's daughter, actress Corinne Foxx, issued a statement to provide her father's health update. On behalf of her entire family, Corinne said, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers." She added, "The family asks for privacy during this time."

After that, in July 2023, Jamie Foxx shared a video on Instagram to provide an update regarding his health. Dismissing rumours about him turning blind or being paralyzed, the actor said, “As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. I'm not paralyzed, but ... I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back and I'm able to work."

In December, Jamie Foxx attended the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television. The star was honoured with the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial. In his 12-minute-long speech, Jamir talked about his health scare. Click here to read what he said.

Jamie Foxx is expected to be seen in Groove Tails, alongside Dave Bautista.