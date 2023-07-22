Jamie Foxx Shares Health Update In New Post: 'I Am Not Paralyzed But I Went To Hell'

Jamie Foxx in a still from the video. (Courtesy:Jamie Foxx)

Jamie Foxx, who was hospitalised in April after a "medical complication", posted a video on Instagram on Saturday and shared an update on his health. He also expressed his gratitude for the family members and his fans, well-wishers in a three-minute long video. Jamie Foxx begins with these words, "First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages." He added, "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back." Jamie Foxx didn't disclose the details of his medical condition in his recent video but added "I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through."

He said, "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man." He continued, "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through." Jamie Foxx also shared a gratitude note for his family members, including his daughter and sister for standing by him. "To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video," he added. "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out, they protected me, and that's what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these."

Clearing the air over social media speculations that he became "blind" or "paralysed", Jamie Foxx said, "As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. I'm not paralyzed, but ... I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back and I'm able to work."

Jamie Foxx signed off the post with these words, "I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got," he added. "If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it's just because it's been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."

Many prominent names from Hollywood commented on Jamie Foxx's post and wished him good health. Dwayne Johnson wrote, "I'm gonna bear hug the f*** outta you when I see you again." Will Smith wrote, "Awww Man! Who's cuttin' onions? Love U Foxx! Your Light Is Needed 'n Appreciated Right Now!" Jamie Foxx's daughter Corrine Fox also commented, "I love you Dad" and posted a heart emoji on it. Michael B. Jordan wrote, "I love you brother!!"

Take a look at Jamie Foxx's video here:

In May, Jamie Foxx shared an update and wrote, "Appreciate all the love! Feeling blessed," on Instagram.

Take a look at Jamie Foxx's post here:

Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx had actively been sharing updates on her father's health on social media from time to time. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," wrote Corinne Fox.

Jamie Foxx's future projects include Cloned Tyrone (which he is also producing), God Is a Bullet, The Burial, Tin Soldier and Groove Tails.