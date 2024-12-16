Actor Jamie Foxx Gets Stitches After Glass Was Thrown At Him

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx sustained an injury when a glass was thrown and struck him in the mouth, his representative confirmed amid reports of an altercation at a Beverly Hills restaurant.

"Someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth," Foxx's spokesperson said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "He required stitches and is recovering. Police were called, and the matter is now in the hands of law enforcement."

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday at Mr. Chow. According to Beverly Hills police, officers initially responded to a report of a "possible assault with a deadly weapon," but the claim was found to be unfounded.

"Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties," the police department stated. "The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and documented the battery. No arrests were made."

On Instagram Sunday morning, Foxx thanked those who reached out, apparently referencing the incident. "The devil is busy ... but I'm too blessed to be stressed," he wrote.

The Academy Award-winning actor, who earned acclaim as Ray Charles in 2004's Ray, celebrated his 57th birthday on Friday.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx has revealed facts about his six-month absence from the spotlight due to a health emergency in April 2023.

At the time, Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical complication, with few details shared since to explain what happened to the Oscar-winning actor.

Foxx's Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., has a greater bombshell than its title suggests. (He even received an early 2025 Golden Globe nomination for the special.) Foxx tells what occurred to him to the best of his recollection, using fun, music, and grim truths to be truthful about his treatment and rehabilitation process.