Jamie Foxx Is Recovering After Facing 'Medical Complication,' Reveals Family

A throwback of Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx, 55, suffered a health complication on Wednesday and he is on his way to recovery. The Django Unchained actor's daughter Corinne Foxx issued a statement on Thursday morning. The statement from the Foxx family read, "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers." The family asked for privacy and the statement was signed off with these words, "The family asks for privacy during this time."

A news report by TMZ stated that the actor has been hospitalised. "Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the condition was serious enough that Jamie was hospitalized," read an excerpt from the report.

On the work front, Jamie Foxx was most recently seen on the set of the upcoming Netflix film Back In Action, in which he co-stars with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. The actor has a super busy line-up of films that include They Cloned Tyrone ( which he is also producing), God Is a Bullet, The Burial, Tin Soldier and Groove Tails. He is also producing a project titled Geechee and will give a voiceover in the film Strays.

Jamie Foxx, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Ray at the 77th Academy Awards, is the star of films like Collateral, Django Unchained, Baby Driver, Jarhead, Dreamgirls, Annie, Just Mercy, among many others. He famously played supervillain Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Besides being a top actor, Jamie Foxx is also a Grammy Award-winning musician and a comedian.