Jamie Foxx Releases First Statement Since Hospitalisation: 'Feeling Blessed'

Actor Jamie Foxx has released a first public statement since his hospitalisation nearly three weeks ago. In an Instagram post, the 55-year-old said he is "feeling blessed" as he recovers in the hospital. Mr Foxx was rushed to hospital after he took ill on the sets of Netflix comedy 'Back in Action' in Atlanta on April 12. The 'Django Unchained' actor's daughter had shared a statement on social media, saying "luckily" Mr Foxx is on the road to recovery due to "quick action and great care".

Breaking his silence about his hospitalisation, Mr Foxx said in an Instagram post, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." The Oscar-winning actor's post also has prayer hands, heart and fox emoji.

He also shared his appreciation for Nick Cannon, who took over as host of his show 'Beat Shazam' in the 'Ray' actor's absence.

"Appreciate ya my boy @NickCannon. See u all soon," Mr Foxx wrote on his Instagram Story.

The actor has been hospitalised with mystery illness for almost a month.

On the work front, Mr Foxx has a super busy line-up of films that include 'They Cloned Tyrone' (which he is also producing), 'God Is a Bullet', 'The Burial', 'Tin Soldier' and 'Groove Tails'. He is also producing a project titled Geechee and will give a voiceover in the film Strays.

Mr Foxx, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in 'Ray', is the star of films like 'Collateral', 'Django Unchained', 'Baby Driver', 'Jarhead', 'Dreamgirls', 'Annie', 'Just Mercy', among many others. He famously played supervillain Electro in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.