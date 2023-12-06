'I Couldn't Actually Walk': Jamie Foxx Fights Back Tears In First Public Appearance Post-Hospitalisation

The 55-year-old actor fought back tears as he accepted the award.

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance post-hospitalisation at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television on Monday night. The Oscar and Grammy winner was honoured with the Vanguard Award for his performance in the "The Burial," from Amazon's Prime Video. Mr Foxx was overcome with emotions at the award ceremony.

The 55-year-old actor fought back tears as he accepted the award. Mr Foxx received an overwhelming standing ovation from the audience while walking across the stage, Page Six reported. Mr Foxx talked about his health scare. In his 12-minute speech, Mr Foxx said, "You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago - I couldn't actually walk."

"I'm not a clone, I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there," he quipped. "I want to thank everybody. I've been through something, I've been through some things."

He added, "I cherish every single minute now - it's different," he shared. "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when it's almost over ... when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel - I didn't see the light."

"I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don't give up on your art, man, don't give up," he added.

The actor was sidelined by a sudden medical complication earlier this year.

In May, the actor released a statement thanking fans for their "love" and assuring them he was "feeling blessed".



